It all starts with a dreamer who’s willing to be ridiculed. Jim Holliday may be that dreamer and carmel is the setting for his vision. Like Albert Einstein, who put forth such revolutionary ideas about the nature of the universe that we’re still not quite sure what they really mean, Jim Holliday also challenges old beliefs. And he does it with the courage, determination and commitment that looks you in the eye and says, “Go ahead and laugh.”
Jim Holliday’s no Einstein and Carmel (no matter what we believe) is not the universe. Nonetheless, Carmel resident Holliday believes he has captured the spirit of Carmel and devised a long-range master plan to end its “de-charmification.” Like any innovative thinker, Holliday is ready to be laughed at, provided people first consider, the plan. “Maybe it’s a crummy plan,” Holliday says honestly, “but we have to set up a blue-ribbon committee to thoroughly investigate it first.”
Of course, Holliday knows this is no “crummy plan.” Although he’s only lived in Carmel for four years, he was a founding member of the Carmel Resident’s Association (and is still on the Board of Directors), the editor and publisher of Village Watch, a local publication, and part of the steering committee for the Hatton Canyon Coalition. Even with those credentials behind him, Holliday insists that his plan represents no one but himself. “I’m speaking to you now just as a citizen of Carmel,” I was reminded. Just a citizen, perhaps, but one with great insight and intense commitment to Carmel, The Carmel before double-parked delivery trucks, diesel-belching busses and no place to park.
OK, so what’s the paln? It’s simple: turn the high school into a parking lot, provide a free shuttle service to downtown, use the classrooms as low-rent studio space for artists, close Ocean Avenue to cars and create the most beautiful pedestrian plaza this side of Venice’s Piazza San Marco. Holliday explains his logic: “The Carmel School District is considering building a new school in Carmel Valley. The city of Carmel should buy the vacant property and use the space as a parking facility. A fee would be charged which could generate revenue. From that location, electric (low pollution!) shuttle busses could bring people downtown. Visitors would prefer that rather than wandering around for a parking spot on narrow downtown streets. This way, they could come to Carmel and never have to worry if there’s a spot waiting for them. Then, we could make Ocean Avenue from Junipero to Monte Verde a pedestrian mall. Wouldn’t that make Carmel all the more charming?”
You be the judge. Holliday’s vision would replace the four lanes of traffic on Ocean “Avenue with trees, shrubs, sculpture gardens and limitless strolling space. Imagine walking down he new boulevard of Carmel, an old-style Village Green cut into the heart of the urban grid plan, a place where curbside cafes abound, wandering musicians play soothing tunes, farmers sell their fresh produce in a carnival atmosphere and residents gather peacefully to converse or read under a big shade tree. Imagine a day when the words, “I’ll meet you on the Green” become part of the Carmel vocabulary.
An impromptu poll of visitors indicated that Holliday’s plan would at least have the support of tourists. “This town is so beautiful,” said first-time visitor Hildegard Hefley. “They shouldn’t allow cars on the main street. If they could provide something more than one-hour parking, people would be at leisure to stroll and shop and it would be more peaceful.” Two regular visitors from San Francisco added that they “fell in love with Carmel 30 years ago and want it to remain as charming as it was then.” The pair added that Holliday’s plan sounded like “a wonderful idea.”
The second part of Holliday’s plan deals with delivery trucks. “Trucks,” the author says, “would deliver their goods to a warehouse up at the high school rather than coming downtown and jamming up the streets. They could unload up there. The trucking companies would favor this, I believe, because it’ll save them from numerous local deliveries. Each shop or restaurant would have its own space up the hill and could bring the goods down the hill during off-peak periods. We might even get the trucking companies to pay a fee to use the warehouse. They’ll pay it because it’ll cost them less than multiple loadings and restarts.
“In addition,” Holliday continues, “employees would park up there as well. Employees would love this because right now there are 2,000 people working in Carmel and most drive themselves in to work and park. This is no benefit to the employer because not only does it take a spot away from a potential shopper, but every hour or two, you find employees needing a ten-minute break just to move their car. This is inefficient. To park up the hill, people might be charged half price.” That’s a fee Holliday believes employers might readily pay it only to eliminate that hourly “Meter Maid Shuffle.”
The most appealing part of Holliday’s plan, however, may be how the high school’s classroom space can be utilized. “The plan would devote all the classroom space to culture,” says Holliday. “Currently, we don’t do a damn thing for artists. There’s no city money going to the Artists Association. There’s no city studio space and the rents in this city are too high for non-commercial artists. If we had space at the top of the hill for classes, lectures, artists-in-residence, we’d be creating intellectual vitality and stimulating the hormones so that this place could thrive instead of being artificial.”
Creating low-cost gallery space immediately pricked the ears of renowned local artist Sam Colburn, a longtime critic of Carmel (a town which he refers to as “the citadel of schlock”). Colburn has always been outspoken on the lack of funding for indigenous artists. “Considering the amount of money the city gets from the galleries’ sales of paintings,” Colburn said, “they should have more money to spend on local artists, especially because most the paintings sold in Carmel are not created by local artists!” When apprised of Holliday’s plan to create affordable studio space, Colburn mellowed and called it “a fine idea.” Resident’s Association President Barbara Brooks joined Colburn by saying that such a facility “would be great for the Community,” but added that the plan should include construction of a town pool as well.
James Ogle of the Monterey County Gallery Association admitted he was in the minority saying, “This type of studio space is not as important to me as maybe turning the high school into a public school for fine arts education. The majority of people in Carmel are not tuned in to the needs of artists and this could help. Yes, I like Holliday’s idea, but it could go much further.” Unfortunately, Holliday’s plan calls for the utilization of existing school property, not the creation of new institutions of learning.
So what’s the catch? “The only thing the plan hinges on is the impending relocation of the high school,” says Holliday. Although city officials spoke off the record that moving the high school has already been discussed, Assistant Superintendent Vance Baldwin categorically denied that he’s packing his bags. “We have no plans to move right now,” said Baldwin, “nor do we anticipate moving.” That’s a pretty strong denial, but it also could be interpreted as one man’s attempt to keep within reach the real estate prices near the proposed Carmel Valley location.
The other potential pitfall of the plan, of course, is the $6-12 million price tag the school building might be wearing. Will the residents of Carmel put up the money? “They have to,” says Holliday, “if they want the responsibility of keeping Carmel aesthetically pleasing to remain in their hands. The time has definitely come for the residents to pay a larger share to keep this town the way they want it.”
To illuminate his point, Holliday furnished the following statistics: Carmel’s budget is a balanced $7 million. The revenues come from the Transient Occupancy Tax levied directly on tourists, $1.8 million is generated by the sales tax (another coffer filled by tourist spending), and $850,000 from property taxes levied against residents. “Our fire department and library,” Holliday declares, “cost $1 million to operate and that isn’t even generated by our property taxes! People complain that commercialization is ruining this town, but the numbers show that without the visitors, we couldn’t balance our budget. If residents start paying a bigger share, then they’ll be able to dictate the direction this town takes.”
To “encourage” such financial participation, Holliday proposes a property assessment of all residences in Carmel in order to determine how much each home owner would pay. “Twenty percent of the houses here,” Holliday reminds, “are owned b people who don’t even live in the community. They’ll have to pay because they’re certainly not here paying sales tax.”
Holliday says that the acqauisition of the high school, although it may take substantioal funding by residents, is critical to the enrichment of the area. “It would get the residents participating because everybody would be a financial investor. Economic involvement gives people common cause – to keep Carmel beautiful – and eliminates pointing fingers. If residents aren’t willing to pay their share for this plan, they’re hypocrites. If you can afford to live in Carmel, you can afford to protect it.”
Even if the plan is not immediately feasible, it demands consideration if only because of its scope. “We need long-range planning in this town,” he said, “something that provides a dynamic, new approach, one significantly unlike the many suggestions that just say we should build multi-leveled parking lots right downtown. We don’t need great big lots in Carmel. That would disrupt the aesthetic everybody is screaming to preserve. My idea would galvanize the business and the reisdential community and that’s central,:
For both communities, it’s far too early to comment. Nonetheless, CRA’s Brooks commented that “anything that alleviated the traffic problem in Carmel is certainly welcome.” The Resident’s Association has not, however, discussed Holliday’s idea in any official capacity, but may do so shortly.
Alleviating the traffic problem is one way to ensure maximum charm for Carmel. Back in 1916, when visitors began flocking to the city by the sea, a car was still a rare sight. Then, the world changed. “The one sided adjustment of the streetscape to the private car,” says Hartmut Topp, a professor of traffic planning at West Germany’s University of Kaiserslautern, “has resulted in the considerable loss of the street’s distinctive character. The conquest by the car has resulted in the reduction of functions served by the street to onl one: serving the car.” Top will get no argument from long-time Carmel residents who’ve seen the private automobile evolve from a novelty to the wealthy to everybody’s transportation tool. It all came at Carmel’s expense.
The concept of “satellite parking” is certainly not new. In fact, a facility at the high school has alraday been discussed by Carmel’s Parking Committee. Whether original or not, the nearby city of Capitola is already employing a shuttle-bus plan similar to Holliday’s. Their motives certainly apply to Carmel: “We were definitely having a parking problem downtown,” said Larry Perlin, director of Capitola’s Department of Public Works. “I guess all popular tourist destinations have it.” In addition to the city purchase – and subsequent conversion – of a large tract of land downtown and strict parking enforcement to provide turnover, Capitola mandates that all new businesses provide on-site parking. “Of course,” says Perlin “this is impossible, so businesses are required to pay a fee to the parking district fund which is spent providing additional parking services.”
One such service is the shuttle bus from Capitola’s remote lot off Highway 1 which operates on weekends and holidays. “The parking problem is well known here,” said Perlin, “but with the remote lot, people know they have a place to park. The shuttle busses come every ten minutes and have no stops other than downtown. The service is completely free and it’s been extremely successful.”
City planners generally agree that a new attitude is needed. Carmel City Manager Doug Schmidts agrees with Professor Topp’s conclusion that our cities have been seduced and subsequently abandoned by the automobile. Schmidts commented that the Holliday parking plan may be a “beacon for the future,” but smaller initial steps are needed. “We need a change of attitude towards a more pedestrianized society. We have to recognize that our city won’t be able to accommodate all the visitors’ cars. What we have to do is little by little show that the quality of city life increases by de-emphasizing the automobile. Do you realize that just last year, 1.3 million new cars were registered in the State of California? That’s frightening. Suppose that only one percent of those cars wanted to visit Carmel? That would mean 13,000 more cars on our streets! And that’s just the new cars!” Capitola’s Perlin agrees; “Door to door is the American way. People will put up with parking problems rather than walk. We’ve found that our shuttle riders are more sophisticated and more patient. They’re the few who are willing to slow down and wait.”
Schmidts also added that Carmel considered “satellite parking” for tour busses but was unable to get the cooperation of several key groups. “The high school was interested because of the revenues,” said the city manager, “but the neighbors expressed dissatisfaction. Then, we tried to lase the Hatton Canyon right-of-way for a parking facility. The state gave us the lease, but then the county wouldn’t give us the permit. We need regional coordination and an end to the NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) syndrome.”
Making cities livable in the age of motorized menace is exactly the goal of the Carmel-based Center for Urban Well-Being (to which Topp recently lectured). By following several European models, the plazas, town squares, seating areas and outside cafes in cities around the globe. These measures revive downtown areas by creating a pleasant central location for residents to meet. Center lecturer Jan Gehl says that a city needs a central plaza. “Without it,” says the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts lecturer, “there’s nowhere to congregate. The city gives the signal, ‘Go on home, we don’t want you here.’”
That’s exactly the attitude Jim Holliday wants to avoid. His plan may be a way to keep Carmel as charming and as “livable” as possible while simultaneously attracting the visitors whose tax money keeps the budget balanced and the merchants in business. Maybe in that way, the fragile symbiotic relationship between tourist interests and resident interests can remain unharmed.
Maybe you’re laughing at the sheer magnitude of Holliday’s vision, but remember, they laughed at Einstein, too.
