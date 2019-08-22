Real Estate 08.22.19

For Sale: 6850 Joshua Drive, Prunedale

$580,000 Recently Sold

12 Yerba Buena Court, Seaside

Built: 1971

Size: 1,531 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Located on a cul-de-sac; wood-burning fireplace; in need of some TLC, plus lots of possibilities in the spacious backyard.

Broker: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Time Realty, 402-1203

$1,675/mo. For Rent

1260 6th St., #4, Monterey

Size: 620 square feet

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, carport

Amenities: Located in Oak Grove neighborhood, walking distance to the beach and downtown; private balcony; generous storage.

Broker: Mangold Property, 372-1338

$1,899,999 For Sale

6850 Joshua Drive, Prunedale

Built: 2001

Size: 4,440 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, detached 3-car garage

Amenities: Estate-style home named “Villa Marliea” on 3.5 secluded acres of oaks; chef’s kitchen with six-burner gas stove; nine sets of French doors; two fireplaces.

Broker: Blackhorse Real Estate, 320-9957

