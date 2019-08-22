$580,000 Recently Sold
12 Yerba Buena Court, Seaside
Built: 1971
Size: 1,531 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Located on a cul-de-sac; wood-burning fireplace; in need of some TLC, plus lots of possibilities in the spacious backyard.
Broker: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Time Realty, 402-1203
$1,675/mo. For Rent
1260 6th St., #4, Monterey
Size: 620 square feet
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, carport
Amenities: Located in Oak Grove neighborhood, walking distance to the beach and downtown; private balcony; generous storage.
Broker: Mangold Property, 372-1338
$1,899,999 For Sale
6850 Joshua Drive, Prunedale
Built: 2001
Size: 4,440 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, detached 3-car garage
Amenities: Estate-style home named “Villa Marliea” on 3.5 secluded acres of oaks; chef’s kitchen with six-burner gas stove; nine sets of French doors; two fireplaces.
Broker: Blackhorse Real Estate, 320-9957
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.