Bright pink ribbons stand out against camouflage uniforms. The next day, it will be orange ribbons. Each day, 25 members of the National Guard sport a bright ribbon on their uniform, signifying their temperature has been taken and they are able to work packaging and distributing meals at the Food Bank for Monterey County.
In one assembly line, bags are filled with staples: a bag of rice, a box of pasta, a jar of peanut butter, a can of sliced peaches, a can of tomato sauce. In another assembly line, bags are filled with fresh produce: apples, oranges, potatoes.
The soldiers work against a backdrop of empty shelves that are usually stacked to the brim with food to be distributed through one of the Food Bank’s many programs.
As the effects of Covid-19 started to be felt in Monterey County, Melissa Kendrick, executive director of the Food Bank, began to see a surge in demand. By the end of February, the number of clients had increased by 25 percent.
But Kendrick saw increase even before the county’s shelter-in-place order. “Our numbers swell during the winter months, because a lot of the employment here is seasonal,” she says.
After shelter-in-place, the numbers almost quadrupled.
The Food Bank, which already has over 240 direct distribution sites and partners with 160 nonprofits, is being called on to provide food even more. They have added drive-thru sites (for both the general population and seniors-only) and provide food to the children of about 15,000 families through school grab-and-go meal programs.
With the rise in demand, the Food Bank also experienced a decline in workforce: The nonprofit’s volunteers are largely seniors who are staying at home.
It’s nearly a 6,000-percent increase.
On Friday, March 20, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of California National Guard members, with a goal of providing short-term food security to isolated and vulnerable populations, by sending them to food banks across the state.
At 7:45am the following Monday, 25 members of the Army National Guard 340th Brigade Support Battalion reported for duty at the Food Bank in Salinas to take over the work typically done by nearly 500 volunteers each month.
On their first day, they packaged 3,000 meals – nearly a 6,000 percent increase from the 500 meals the Food Bank was packaging on a daily basis.
The specialists know the communities in Monterey County. Many of them were born and raised here. Specialists Jennifer Sosa and Daniel Hernandez, both from Salinas, are proud to be giving back.
“I feel very humbled to be able to do this,” Sosa says. “It means a lot because a lot of the people who are getting food are people I worked with, went to school with, grew up next to.”
Over the past four years, Sosa and Hernandez have responded to emergencies or crisis situations throughout the state, and working close to home during this public health crisis feels different.
“We have responded to fires and other emergencies, but this one, I feel there is more of a weight to it,” Hernandez says.
Having the National Guard at the Food Bank has made a difference, Kendrick says. They’re efficient and they have helped re-establish processes for setting up and distributing food in ways that follow Covid-19 health guidelines.
Ten specialists were sent with one Food Bank staff member to design and set up the first drive-thru site in North Salinas. With the help from the National Guard members’ logistics expertise, it became a template for others.
“They have helped improve all of our processes, and we have learned so much from them,” Kendrick says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.