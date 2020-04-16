To Do 04.16.20

BROWSE: Huckleberry Hill Adventures
If you need a splash of light and cheer to break through the gloom in the news, turn to Maxine “Molly” Carlson. She’s a children’s book author (and former teacher and principal) out of Pebble Beach whose website (huckleberryhilladventure.com) is a hub of some of her favorite subjects like Italian-Californian food, travel, her books, kids and famiglia, nature, art and science, and reading inspiration. She has light and breezy videos like one charming how-to by Carlson’s daughter on making hot chocolate for kids. She has foodie stuff about limoncello and antipasti. She references National Geographic and Toni Morrison. The subscribe box for her e-newsletter invites you to get “Huckleberry Hugs from Pebble Beach.” And during this time of sheltering in place, she’s posting online readings from her children’s books (like The Wild Buck) and shares online readings (listen up, parents) by hundreds of fellow children’s book creators via the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (scbwi.org/scbwi-connects-book-readings). She says that she loves hearing from readers, who can email her at huckleberryhilladventure@gmail.com.
LEARN: Dr. Sharat G. Lin
The Monterey Peace and Justice Center has been active in educating people about the world around them and promoting a progressive peace agenda. Even now their humanistic mission continues through their Weekly Peace Calendar, where they’ve shared and promoted online video and text courses on war abolition, virtual meetings of the Veterans for Peace Chapter 46, and English as a Second Language Zoom classes. This Saturday, April 18, from 3-5pm, they themselves sponsor and host a free Zoombriefing by Dr. Sharat G. Lin titled “The Covid-19 Pandemic: Apocalypse or opportunity.” Here, in their own words, is what it’s about: “Suddenly everything is being reprioritized: universal health care, paid sick-leave, drug companies sharing data on vaccines and treatments, housing for the unhoused, reducing the number of prisoners, restructured food chains, reducing meat consumption, multi-trillion-dollar rescue packages, war ceasefires, lifting sanctions are the new existential priorities. Meanwhile, fossil fuel consumption, traffic jams, and air pollution have plummeted, providing a possible respite in global warming, the other existential threat. This is a global shock solely to the human species. Is it an opportunity to reset priorities for humanity?” Go to the website to learn more or register. peacecentral.wordpress.com.
PLAY: In the neighborhood
This one – merging walking exercise, spotting games and crafts – comes from Weekly news writer Pam Marino. “Sheltering in place is no picnic for anyone, especially restless kids and weary parents. Cue the creativity and kindness of people wanting to make life a little less bleak by creating a game for children that doesn’t break social distancing rules. ‘Bear hunts’ are growing in popularity. (Some credit the 1989 children’s book Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen; a 30th-anniversary edition was released last year.) In Pacific Grove and Monterey, stuffed teddy bears are appearing in windows for children to spy and count – or, in one case, a stuffed elephant with a sign explaining it’s a teddy bear in disguise. In Carmel, the Carmel Library and Visit Carmel are promoting a “Carmel Shell-ter in Place” campaign. A shell mural planned for a downtown building had to be postponed, so instead templates of the “Carmel Shell” design by local artist Marie-Clare Treseder Gorham are available. People are encouraged to color the templates, place them in windows and share them on social media tagged #CarmelShell-terinplace. Templates are available online (ci.carmel.ca.us/library) or in the Little Free Libraries outside of Carmel’s two libraries.”
DANCE: In place
Dance is great exercise for the body, mind and soul. And just because Sly’s, 211 Main or Cibo’s aren’t hosting it at the moment, it doesn’t mean you can’t get your boogie on. At home, you are the DJ, so all the songs will be to your liking, and you can dance in your own way: goofy or fierce or elegant, choreographed or freeform solo or a Soul Train dance line. Dancing is infectious (insert coronavirus joke here), so even if some folks in your locked-down household don’t seem to be feeling it at first, go ahead and get your wiggles out and they may come around soon enough. SpectorDance are experts at this dance thing and are doing their part to keep young people dancing by posting free online classes. It’s mostly ballet – beginning ballet and intermediate. There’s also creative movement for ages 4-8, from 4-4:45pm on Mondays. facebook.com/spectordance.
