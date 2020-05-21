Cards for Humanity
The Alliance on Aging has a goal to send 2,846 cards to senior residents of Monterey County’s long-term care facilities. During the pandemic, visitation is canceled and they can feel unusually isolated. Write words of encouragement and help people feel connected. Cards can be any size, handmade or store-bought, colored by kids, handwritten or typed – whatever you think will bring cheer.
Send cards to Alliance on Aging Ombudsman Program, 247 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901. Ten cards per batch is requested, but singles are accepted. 655-7563, allianceonaging.org.
Be a Helper
Community Builders for Monterey County helps connect volunteers to 81 nonprofit organizations in need of volunteer labor. The shifting landscape during the pandemic means a lot of nonprofits have realigned, and that a lot of regular volunteers – particularly retirees, many of whom are older and at a high risk for Covid-19 – are staying home. Learn about how you can help and put your skills to use.
373-6628, tishcdmc@gmail.com, combuildersmc.org.
Food for All
The Veterans Transition Center is running a drive-through food pantry, and is accepting donations of non-perishables to distribute to veterans in need. To donate food, make an appointment to coordinate a socially distant drop-off time, Monday-Friday. If you are in need of food, the pick-up time is 1-4pm Wednesdays.
Veterans Transition Center, 220 12th St., Marina. 883-3024, vtcmonterey.org.
Everyone Counts
Not everybody in our community can access federal funds in the CARES Act, including undocumented immigrants. UndocuFund Monterey Bay is raising money for cash assistance to households in need, in amounts from $100-$500. One-hundred percent of donations will go directly to direct assistance. “Undocumented workers are over-represented in the services, hospitality, and agriculture industries; industries severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” according to the website. “This has led to the loss of their homes, wages, and/or employment. At the same time, undocumented workers have been excluded from federally and state funded safety net programs.”
Donate at undocufundmb.org. If you have questions about services of need support, call the hotline at 230-0523 from 9am-1pm Monday-Friday.
