You may not be able to spend your evenings sitting around a fire, gazing out at the Rec Trail of the wharf from the patio at Dust Bowl Brewing Company Tap Depot, but you can still enjoy their beer fresh from the brewery. Five days a week, Jay Robbins and Kelly Dodge are at the brewery ready to fill 32-ounce crowlers, 64-ounce growlers (no outside fills, new fills only) and hand out mix-and-match six-packs. And while waiting in line – even at a distance – you might swap tasting notes on favorite varieties with other Dust Bowl fans. “You can pick up our beer at the store but it’s a littler cheaper and fresher getting the beer from the brewery,” Robbins adds.
With 24 rotating beers on tap to choose from, there’s a range for different palates. With summer around the corner, Robbins suggests one of their latest creations: Peace, Love and Haze. “It’s a real fruity hazy IPA, only 6.3 percent so not too high in alcohol. It’s a good easy-drinking summer beer,” he says.
This spot opened in the old train depot just last June and became a crowded gathering place from the very first day. Robbins is grateful for the show of community support that has stuck even during shelter-in-place; when they decided to reopen, they quickly transitioned from their initial plan – to offer curbside pickup three days a week – to five days, due to popular demand. “We just want to thank the community for showing up and keeping us moving,” he says. “They’re definitely helping us a lot by supporting us.”
If you know what you want, call ahead; if not, Robbins and Dodge will greet you when you drive up and help find the right beer for you.
DUST BOWL BREWING COMPANY TAP DEPOT, 290 Figueroa St., Monterey. Open 3-7pm Thursday-Monday for parking lot pickup. 641-7002, dustbowlbrewing.com
