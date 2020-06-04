To Do 06.04.20

BROWSE: Science art
CSU Monterey Bay’s illustrious science illustration program has prepared students to score jobs at National Geographic, the Smithsonian, New York Botanical Garden, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, NASA, California Science Center… the big leagues. Since 2010, they’ve held an annual art exhibition at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History called Illustrating Nature, showcasing the finest work from the graduating class. But, you know, coronavirus, yadda yadda yadda. So now the exhibition is going virtual. It promises to be dazzling work, ranging from “stargazer lilies to slender salamanders to life on Mars… in colored pencil, watercolor, gouache, acrylic and digital media,” according to the program’s director, Ann Caudle. (I wonder if an illustration of Covid-19 is in the show?) They’re holding on to some of the accoutrements of a traditional physical art show, including having an opening reception, 5pm this Friday, June 5 – that’s when it goes live at illustratingnature.com (you provide your own appetizers and wine). Artist students will also have posted on the website their contact information, prices for prints of their work, and video segments about their techniques and goals.
BINGE: After Life
Weekly office manager Linda Maceira recommends a Netflix show about a British man navigating sadness and grief with a little help from his deceased wife: “Ricky Gervais stars as Tony, who is in a deep depression after his wife loses her battle with cancer. Each episode begins and ends with Tony watching bits of home movies and video messages that his dying wife recorded during her illness. Tony decides that instead of pretending things are OK to spare others’ feelings, he will instead adopt a philosophy of going about life however he wants because nothing matters without the love of his life. The show illustrates Tony’s inner struggle to carry on for the sake of his aging father, who suffers from dementia, and a budding friendship with the nurse who cares for him. In true Ricky Gervais style, the show can be raw, but is not all gloom and doom. Tony works for a struggling local newspaper which sends him on random assignments, and the cast of colorful characters range from a socially awkward postman with no boundaries to a sketchy therapist whose advice includes getting smashed with your therapist and his buddies. You find yourself invested in the characters’ quirks and finding similarities in everyday life because at the end of the day each character is just searching for connection.” Thanks, Linda. Available on Netflix.
Watch: Animated films
For two decades, Ron Diamond has been watching short animated films from around the world, gathering together his favorites, and screening them annually as the Animated Show of Shows. It’s come to Osio Theater the last few years. Now, you can rent and stream ($10) the last four festivals, from the 17th annual iteration to the 21st. Why only the last five years? Because for the first 16 years of the festival, they were private screenings for animators at Pixar, Blue Sky Studios, Google, Electronic Arts, Illumination, etc. It was in the 17th year that Ron Diamond took it public. This is state-of-the-art stuff. Just because it’s animation doesn’t mean it’s kid-friendly. The 17th annual version was split into a kid-friendly 3/4 program, with an intermission before the last 1/4 for parents to make a clean getaway with children under 13. For the 21st annual version, Diamond says it’s kid-friendly and contains no profanity or sex, but is “a bit tough and uncomfortable at times,” with serious subjects, foreign languages with subtitles, and a burial at sea. He also says it’s life-affirming, funny, inspiring and purposeful. True that. Still, adults, check them out first and you be the judge for what your kids can handle. These are fully works of art, with all the freedom, daring and provocation that brings with it. animationshowofshows.com
