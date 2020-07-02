FREE SPEECH
On June 17, a group of civil rights organizations including the NAACP and Anti-Defamation League, launched a campaign with a question: “What would you do with $70 billion? We know what Facebook did.” That figure refers to the social media giant’s annual revenue, and the answer from the Stop Hate For Profit campaign goes on to list a series of failures by Facebook to protect the public’s interest: “They allowed incitement to violence against protesters fighting for racial justice in America… they named Breitbart News a ‘trusted news source’ and made The Daily Caller a ‘fact checker’ despite both publications having records of working with known white nationalists.” Locally, on July 1 the Monterey College of Law joined the campaign to boycott Facebook and Instagram, and will advertise elsewhere. “Whereas we fully defend the First Amendment freedom of speech, it is simply not appropriate for our law schools to allow our advertising budgets to support corporate policies that do not challenge or restrict unprotected hate speech and the promotion of violence and racism,” President and Dean Mitch Winick said in a statement.
OVERHEARD
“Six feet apart, that’s how you do it, good job!”
-A passing motorist giving a thumbs up out his window in Seaside, speaking to two people sitting roughly six apart on a retaining wall.
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
Filing taxes might feel like a chore, but it can come with money back from the government. One vehicle through which that happens for low-income taxpayers is the earned income tax credit, or EITC. On June 30, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a 2020 budget, shoring up pandemic-related losses – and expanding the California EITC to undocumented workers with young children. (Undocumented workers already file income taxes.) It is expected to deliver $65 million to 46,000 households. The expansion comes at the request of more than 1,000 community and faith leaders (organized by Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action) urging the state to expand this benefit to all eligible taxpayers. “What we have been pressing for is justice for essential workers, not charity,” Fr. Arturo Corral of Los Angeles said in a statement.
GREAT:
It’s going to be a march of solidarity like no other. The Monterey County Black & Brown Solidarity Coalition, a grassroots collective seeking to establish stronger ties between Black and brown communities, is sponsoring the East Side & Seaside Solidarity march to CSU Monterey Bay on July 3. The idea, according to organizers, is to honor the lives lost to police brutality and includes altars to those who have died in fatal encounters with the law. One group will set out at 10am in Salinas from the Foods Co. parking lot, walk to the new Salinas Police headquarters then to the District Attorney’s Office, and then to Corral Nursery before taking transportation to CSUMB’s soccer field. A second group will depart at 1pm from Greater Victory Temple in Seaside and end at the soccer field as well – in a show of unity.
