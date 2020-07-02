Visuals 07.02.20

Carlos Rene Castro
He was born 22 years ago in Honduras, raised and schooled in East Salinas, and is now photographing this historic junction of pandemic and protest in one of its epicenters – Los Angeles. Carlos Rene Castro grew up undocumented (the Supreme Court DACA ruling has let him continue to “chase after my dreams” he says), and after learning black and white film photography, he’s honed in on the people and places around him with a respectful and empathetic gaze. He won the Lillian Disney Scholarship and Edward Weston Scholarship, and has showed his work at CSUMB’s Salinas Center for Arts and Culture and the California Institute of the Arts. His recent work from the George Floyd protests in L.A. are in vivid and arresting color. And he’s only just begun. carlosrenecastro.com.
Megan Gnekow
Megan Gnekow merges her dual interests of fine art and science illustration, using a variety of mediums to illustrate the dynamic relationships between organisms and ecosystems. Her watercolor and ink drawings – which illustrate the inhabitants of a natural community, including field mice, cattails, sagebrush herons – look like the looping, repeating, patterned ornaments of old hand-illustrated books. And they look modern too. She also volunteers for Resource Management at Pinnacles National Park, where she’s training as an amateur naturalist. And soaks up inspiration, no doubt. megangnekow.com, instagram.com/megan_gnekow.
