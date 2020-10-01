Until about six months ago, Assemblymember Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, stood at the progressive edge of the student debt crisis issue. He was the author of a proposed “bill of rights” for borrowers that would rein in unfair, deceptive and predatory practices by the companies that service federal student loans. Then the pandemic happened.
As part of the CARES Act and subsequent executive action, the federal government has suspended the due date of student loan payments and paused the accumulation of interest through the end of the year. The Heroes Act, a new coronavirus relief package proposed by House Democrats, would extend the pause through Sept. 30, 2021, if approved in the Senate and signed by the president.
But even that extension could become largely moot if a policy proposal that’s garnering increasing support is adopted. Last month, senators Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren presented a plan to cancel $50,000 in federal student debt from all borrowers. They are calling on whichever candidate is elected to the next presidency to use executive authority for debt forgiveness. Seventy-five percent of all student loans are below the $50,000 threshold and would be eliminated.
Whatever ends up happening, Stone’s protections for borrowers will become law in California after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 376 on Sept. 25.
AB 376 requires loan servicing companies to follow rules like informing borrowers about programs to reduce their payments, especially veterans, and reducing late fees for partial payments. The bill also creates a legal liability for companies that don’t follow the rules, opening them up to lawsuits. Borrower complaints will be tracked by a new state ombudsman.
“California, once again, takes the lead in protecting consumers from predatory practices when the federal government refuses to do so,” Stone said in a statement.
The bill was supported by more than 70 groups including AARP, Consumer Reports, California Federation of Teachers, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.
Consumer Reports’ Suzanne Martindale called AB 376 a “game-changing” law. “We encourage other states to adopt the comprehensive approach taken by California to hold loan servicers accountable for treating borrowers fairly,” she said in a statement.
Opposing the bill were the loan servicing industry and several banking associations citing concern about unfettered lawsuits and overregulation.
