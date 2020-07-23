Remember the Democratic presidential primaries, in which there were so many contenders they had to divide up the debates because they couldn’t all fit on one stage?
It’s not quite there for the Salinas mayor’s race, but it’s an already crowded field that may grow even more so as would-be candidates pull papers and gather signatures. The filing period opened July 13, just about two weeks after the sudden death of Mayor Joe Gunter, who had been planning on running in November and was likely to retain his seat.
Among the potential candidates (potential, because while they’ve all pulled nomination forms for the mayor’s race, none have been returned yet): A current Salinas city councilmember who withdrew from her own district race to run; two former councilmembers, one with deep connections to the business community, and the other with deep connections to county political power; two activists—one involved with Latinx causes, the other with the homeless; and a business owner making his third run at the mayor’s seat.
The ultimate winner will face a massive budget deficit, much of which comes from the loss of sales tax revenue due to the pandemic and business shutdowns—estimated at $6.7 million.
As of July 23, here’s who the potential candidates are:
District 4 Councilmember Gloria De La Rosa, a retired public health nurse, withdrew from the District 4 race and intends to run for mayor. “After 22 years of service in District 4, I felt I needed to step up. A lot of women are calling me and saying, ‘You’re courageous for doing this and stepping up,” she says. “I am a local, I know my community and my community knows me and they’re giving me support and encouragement.”
Former District 5 Councilmember Kimbley Craig, president and CEO of the Monterey County Business Council, who didn’t run for re-election to her council seat in 2018 because she moved to South Salinas. “I have eight years of experience being on the council and I’ve worked with five of the six current members and the sixth is the person who took my seat,” she says. “I can walk into City Hall tomorrow, pick up a pen and know what’s going on. I can lead the city with confidence and success.”
Chris Barrera, president of Salinas LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, and a local real estate agent. A lifelong resident, he’s running, he says, because he loves the city. “I volunteer a lot here locally, and I generally love helping people with nothing in return,” he says. “I think I can make a positive impact in the city as mayor, and I'm excited and looking forward to it."
Former Councilmember Ernesto Gonzalez, who was the District 1 representative from 2000-2002, has deep ties to county power. His daughter is Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo’s chief of staff, and his brother-in-law is former longtime Supervisor Simon Salinas, who sources say was asked to run for mayor but declined. Gonzalez, who spent his career in education, as a teacher and principal, says he's always looked at issues whether at the school level, district level or policy level, and "tries to get involved to make positive changes to benefit the community."
Community activist Wes White, who is a familiar presence at government meetings all over the county because he shows up to many of them, films them and posts the videos to YouTube. On his campaign signs is the slogan “Put People First,” and on his Facebook page are video after video he’s posted, of recent protest events, of police conducting sweeps of homeless encampments. White, who is formerly homeless, planned on taking on Gunter in the race, and he’s run for City Council, unsuccessfully, in the past. Asked why he’s running, he responds: To include community in many more city corporate decisions that directly and indirectly affect the city's residents as issues arise throughout my term. To listen, and facilitate practical solutions that will produce the least harm.”
Local businessman Amit Pandya, who owns the Green Phoenix service station on South Main Street and is a business broker, ran against Joe Gunter in the last two races. In 2018, he called out the previous council for what he described as “a lack of honesty,” specifically as it relates to the Ralph M. Brown Act, California’s open meetings law, and called for the council to censure Gunter and for the voters to clean house. Pandya did not immediately return a request for comment.
Whoever wins, they’ll be tasked with working with a new city manager following the pending departure of Ray Corpuz, who announced on July 14 that he would retire at the end of September. Following Gunter’s death, Christie Cromeenes, the District 5 councilmember and mayor pro tem, assumed the mayor’s role.
The council, which had been on summer hiatus, held a special meeting on July 15 to begin the search for Corpuz's replacement.
The filing period for the mayor's race and various council races ends on Aug. 7.
