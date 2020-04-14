Around 8pm on Friday, April 10, Kate Spencer got a call that a Laysan albatross had recently been rescued from a field in Santa Cruz and was to be released early Saturday morning, and the International Bird Rescue wanted her help.
Originally, a boat and crew from San Francisco were going to help with the release, but cancelled at the last minute. JD Bergeron, executive director of IBR, called Spencer, a local whale watching captain. He knew her boat—a 33-foot rigid-hull inflatable vessel designed for military use—was fast enough to get the bird offshore in a timely manner, that being an open boat made it good for complying with current social distancing requirements.
Albatrosses are open-ocean, off-shore birds that mainly nest in the Northwest Hawaiian islands and on Guadalupe Island in Baja, Mexico. They roam thousands of miles to feed and in the springtime can be seen in the Monterey Bay area. This particular Laysan albatross was found in a field in Santa Cruz, brought to the SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Center and then to the IBR in Fairfield.
“They wanted to get the bird back out to the ocean as soon as it was stable,” Spencer says. “It turns out it just had some bruising, it was doing OK and eating, so we had to get it off-shore.”
Come Saturday morning, the bird was at Moss Landing, being carried in a box down the dock and onto Spencer’s boat to be released. Armed with masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing awareness, the small crew loaded themselves and the bird onto the boat and rode 10 miles offshore.
When they stopped, Bergeron set the cage so it was facing the ocean. As they waited for the bird to make its way out, a black-footed albatross joined them on the water.
“We opened the cage door and the albatross looked, and it clacked its bill a few times, and thought about it and clacked a few more times. Then it inched itself to the door and it did what’s called a moo, and it finally jumped onto the water,” Spencer says.
They watched the bird chase its competitor away and continue to stretch its wings before they turned around and went 10 miles back to shore, spotting killer whales and Risso's dolphins on their way.
