As Hollywood became the motion picture capital in the early 20th century, filmmakers turned to the diverse landscape of California for locations that resembled different parts of the world.
This 1927 map by Paramount Pictures shows which area in California could stand in for which foreign country or faraway region and landscape.
In the area of Monterey County, the map shows three locations. The coast of Monterey Bay substitutes for the New England shoreline. The Salinas River offers an approximation of Egypt’s Nile River and South County is labeled, quite generically, “Africa.”
