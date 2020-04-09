The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that we wear masks if we leave our homes to be out in public. Medical facilities need all the N95 and surgical masks available, so for the rest of us, homemade it is. Below are two easy options for making a mask from what you have on hand at home. Everyone’s sewing skills vary, so pick your level of commitment and mask away.
Level 1 is for those who can't sew a seam even if your life depended on it.
You’ll need: 1 bandana, 2 hair elastics or rubber bands.
1. Fold the bandana in thirds and then place one elastic around each end, roughly six inches apart.
2. Fold the bandana lengthwise in thirds to bring the edges together.
3. Place the bandana with the folds against your face, over your mouth and nose, and then tuck the elastics over your ears. Flatten the mask over to ensure that it is both above your nose and below your mouth. It should look like the photo below.
Level 2 is for folks familiar with needle and thread or those who’ve been in quarantine long enough that you're willing to give it a shot.
You’ll need: Two pieces of fabric roughly 7 inches by 10 inches, two pieces of fabric about 2 feet long and 3 inches wide, an iron, scissors and needle and thread or a sewing machine.
1. Place the two 7-by-10-inch pieces of fabric with right-sides facing, and sew a seam ¼-inch from the edge around three sides and then most of the way down the fourth, leaving an inch-and-a-half open.
2. Through this opening, invert the pouch you’ve sewn and iron flat. Then iron two or three ¼-inch folds across lengthwise. Sew these pleats together with a seam down the short sides of the mask. Set aside for now, and move onto the ties.
3. Taking the two long strips of fabric, fold the edges over to meet in the middle and then fold in half. Sew a long seam to fasten (if using a sewing machine, sew a zig-zag stitch for maximum strength).
4. Place the ties alongside the mask so the ties have equal length on top and bottom. Sew each side with a seam (zig-zag stitch if using a sewing machine).
If time and materials allow, consider making several for yourself and your family and friends (and strangers, why not). Masks should be washed between wears.
