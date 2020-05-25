1917

War is hell. Watching beautifully made movies about war is not. Here are some of our favorite war films, TV miniseries and books to keep you enthralled—a fews steps back from the frontline—until Veteran’s Day in November.

The American Revolution

FILM:

The Crossing (Jeff Daniels)

April Morning (Tommy Lee Jones)

MINISERIES: 

John Adams (featuring Paul Giamatti)

READ: 

1776 by David McCullough

World War I

FILM:

They Shall Not Grow Old (Peter Jackson) 

1917

All Quiet on the Western Front

Grand Illusion

Paths of Glory (an anti-war film by Stanley Kubrick) 

MINISERIES:

Gallipoli 

READ: 

The Guns of August by Barbara Tuchman

World War II

FILM

A Woman in Berlin

Patton

The Bridge on the River Kwai

Schindler’s List

The Keeper

Courage Under Fire

Toro Toro Toro

The Dirty Dozen

Inglourious Basterds

MINISERIES: 

Band of Brothers (Stephen Spielberg and Tom Hanks)

READ:

The Periodic Table by Primo Levi

The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

The Good War by Studs Terkel

The Destruction of the European Jews by Raul Hilberg

Korean War

FILM:

The Steel Helmet

Pork Chop Hill

READ:

Selling the Korean War by Steven Casey

Vietnam War

FILM:

Deer Hunter

Full Metal Jacket

Apocalypse Now

Coming Home

The Great Santini (about growing up with a marine father)

MINISERIES: 

The Vietnam War (10-part series by Ken Burns)

READ:

Born on the Fourth of July by Ron Kovic

Dereliction of Duty by H.R. McMaster

Fire in the Lake by Francis Fitzgerald

Fire in the Streets by Milton Viorst

Iraq War

FILM:

The Hurt Locker

American Sniper

MINISERIES:

Generation Kill

READ:

The Corpse Washer by Sinan Antoon

Jarhead by Anthony Swofford

