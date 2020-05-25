War is hell. Watching beautifully made movies about war is not. Here are some of our favorite war films, TV miniseries and books to keep you enthralled—a fews steps back from the frontline—until Veteran’s Day in November.
The American Revolution
FILM:
The Crossing (Jeff Daniels)
April Morning (Tommy Lee Jones)
MINISERIES:
John Adams (featuring Paul Giamatti)
READ:
1776 by David McCullough
World War I
FILM:
They Shall Not Grow Old (Peter Jackson)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Grand Illusion
Paths of Glory (an anti-war film by Stanley Kubrick)
MINISERIES:
Gallipoli
READ:
The Guns of August by Barbara Tuchman
World War II
FILM
A Woman in Berlin
Patton
The Bridge on the River Kwai
Schindler’s List
The Keeper
Courage Under Fire
Toro Toro Toro
The Dirty Dozen
MINISERIES:
Band of Brothers (Stephen Spielberg and Tom Hanks)
READ:
The Periodic Table by Primo Levi
The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank
The Good War by Studs Terkel
The Destruction of the European Jews by Raul Hilberg
Korean War
FILM:
The Steel Helmet
Pork Chop Hill
READ:
Selling the Korean War by Steven Casey
Vietnam War
FILM:
Deer Hunter
Full Metal Jacket
Apocalypse Now
Coming Home
The Great Santini (about growing up with a marine father)
MINISERIES:
The Vietnam War (10-part series by Ken Burns)
READ:
Born on the Fourth of July by Ron Kovic
Dereliction of Duty by H.R. McMaster
Fire in the Lake by Francis Fitzgerald
Fire in the Streets by Milton Viorst
Iraq War
FILM:
The Hurt Locker
American Sniper
MINISERIES:
Generation Kill
READ:
The Corpse Washer by Sinan Antoon
Jarhead by Anthony Swofford
