Over Labor Day weekend, the 2019 Monterey County Fair offered all of the classics—lots of fried food on offer; performances, including the Macias Family acrobats on tour from Mexico; lots of carnival games with stuffed animals as prizes; spinning rides that lit up the night sky; kids' activities, like a rock climbing wall; live music on the main stage, plus acts like the Roaming Hillbilly wandering the grounds with a guitar.
Miss Monterey County Fair Rodeo 2019 (Sydney Gray) handed out ice cream to families. Mari Horwath's steer, Rufus, won Grand Champion steer.
This short video captures some of those moments from across the fairgrounds.
