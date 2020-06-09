It's not just private businesses that have been champing at the bit to reopen. Included in Gov. Gavin Newsom's reopening phase 2.5, along with dine-in restaurants and barbershops, are libraries, which are allowed to reopen for curbside pickup.
Monterey Public Library is the first local system preparing to do so, with plans to reopen for curbside pickup on Thursday, June 11. Hours to start will be 11am-6pm Tuesday-Saturday. To borrow an item, log in online and place a hold; you'll receive an email when your item is ready to pick up. To retrieve it, wear a face covering, practice social distancing and bring your library card.
There are already more than 2,000 items on hold.
Most Monterey Public Library staff have been laid off, so a skeleton crew will manage the new grab-and-go system. “We have been working since day one to develop reopening safety measures, including quarantining and sanitizing materials prior to being put back in circulation,” Monterey Library and Museums Director Inga Waite said in a statement.
Monterey County Free Libraries is also preparing to reopen for curbside pickup at a date TBD, but coming this Friday, June 12, is a library-by-mail ordering system. To borrow library materials from any MCFL branch, select your items online and choose the "Library By Mail" option; books will be mailed, at no cost, to your address. To return items, use a pre-stamped envelope and reusable shipping bag.
This marks the wide expansion of a program Monterey County Free Libraries started in 1986 to make materials accessible to residents living in geographically remote parts of Monterey County.
The county library system is also moving forward with its summer reading program, which last year served about 2,000 kids. Thanks to a state grant they'll operate remotely this year, and there's no cap on the number of participants.
Participating kids receive a book by mail at the state and the end of the summer (the books will be selected by librarians based on age), a reading log and a bingo card. (Unlike other library materials, the books in this program are yours to keep.)
To sign up for Monterey County Free Libraries' summer reading program, call 831-883-7555 or text 831-869-2690 or email 611-seaside-ref@co.monterey.ca.us with your name, age, grade level and address.
Oh happy day!! The Monterey Public library and County Free libraries are opening for curbside services!! Thank you Mty County NOW for letting us know. We miss going to our favorite place, the Monterey Public Library!!
