Paper Wing Theatre does big musical numbers, small productions with edgy plays, play-reading festivals featuring new works—the gamut. It's long occupied a building on Hoffman Avenue in New Monterey, which is slated to become apartments. That meant goodbye after 30-plus years as a performing arts venue.
But for Paper Wing, it means moving to a new spot on Cannery Row, where they can host dinner theater experiences. With the pandemic, the expected opening date is Sept. 1, with hopes of the first production in the new venue happening around Halloween, for Paper Wing's beloved annual tradition, The Rocky Horror Show.
The new space, according to Paper Wing CEO Koly McBride, is "bigger and better" and accommodates longtime dreams of running a dinner theater, thanks to a kitchen. It also includes a mural painted by Shag O'Rourke, who was a friend of Ed Ricketts and John Steinbeck.
While they're closed for performances due to Covid-19, the theater company is hoping to raise $10,000 via GoFundMe toward the move and refurbishing expenses; they're now about 40 percent of the way toward their goal.
"We know we are moving through uncertain times but we know for sure that live theater arts will return and the show will go on," according to Paper Wing's website. "Your donation and support help us navigate this unfamiliar time where we cannot perform traditional shows."
Projects underway include: building an accessible bathroom; revamping the kitchen and updating an 18-foot bar; adding and improving signage, including a marquee on the side of the building.
