Piglet racing, corn dogs, petting zoos and rides. The Monterey County Fair is one of the showcases that brings these things together on the Peninsula, for a few days every year. This year will be the exception.
On June 29, the Monterey County Fair announced the cancellation of the 2020 fair, scheduled for Sept. 3-7. The Monterey County Fair board of directors voted unanimously to cancel.
The reasoning behind the action was Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order N-33-20, which took effect in April, combined with follow up state directives and local health department recommendations and regulations that are discouraging large gathering to help slow the spread of Covid-19.
"This is sad and disappointing, but absolutely necessary given the emergency circumstances we are facing in our state now,” fair CEO Kelly Violini said in a statement.
Though the physical manifestation of the fair is gone, the competitive side is still open and makers, bakers and livestock raisers, all of whom are still encouraged to submit their work using updated guidelines.
Violini says the fair will return, "better and safer," in 2021.
