As we brace for another month of sheltering in place, maybe it's finally a good time to hit the stack of books you promised yourself you'd read during this time but haven't touched. OK, maybe that's just some of us, and you desperately need some new reading material. Public libraries have a vast repository of virtual materials available (and you can even apply for a library card online if you don't already have one).
If you want the tactile experience of a paper book, there are lots of places to order online for delivery—and some local places, too, so you don't have to order from the Amazon empire.
You cannot go into the stores, but here are a few local options that are still doing pickup and delivery.
In normal times, Old Capitol Books in Monterey is only part-bookstore—it's also a meeting place, a venue for literary readings, a political discussion hub. The events that make it lively have come to a halt for now, but they are offering book care packages for sale. You tell them what your preferences are, and the booksellers make some choices for you.
There are packages from $15-$100, and starting at $35, your books also come with a piece of art commissioned by a local artist. Order online here. They've also launched a GoFundMe campaign if you're able to give cash to help them survive the shutdown.
In Carmel, Pilgrim's Way is open for delivery or curbside pickup, 10am-2pm Monday-Friday. Call 831-624-4955 to order. They've also got an online store (that includes several works by local authors) at pilgrimsway.com.
In Salinas, Downtown Book & Sound is offering free local delivery and curbside pickup. Check out their online store here, or visit their homepage at downtownbookandsound.com for more offerings that include audiobooks. You can also call 831-477-6700 (and that way, you can hit up proprietor Trish Triumpho Sullivan for book recommendations).
"It has been a big double-whammy for all of us in downtown Salinas," Sullivan says. "The Covid-19 quarantine plus the city of Salinas' Downtown Vibrancy Plan: Everyone is hurting with the total road closures and construction. After they cut the trees down, there are no birds and it is eerily quiet—very spooky and sad."
BookWorks in Pacific Grove is normally thrumming with activity thanks to the adjacent coffee shop. (The coffee shop remains open for coffee and pastry takeout, 7am-5pm daily.) The bookstore is taking orders via email, at ordersbookworks@gmail.com, someone will call you to collect payment over the phone, and customers can arrange to pick up at the shop or get your book delivered—to anywhere in the U.S. (That means even if you're looking for a Mother's Day gift for someone who lives far away, you can still shop local.)
"We also offer puzzles and games to keep everyone occupied," co-owner Nell Flattery Carlson writes by email. "We are so happy to be serving our community during this trying time and it feels great to offer some normalcy and comfort."
