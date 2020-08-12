It's safe to say tourist John Ensor has had better days. It'a also safe to say in his quest to make the day really bad for others, he's contemplating his very bad day while a guest of the Monterey County Jail.
Per a Pacific Grove Police Department press release, the 48-year-old Avila Beach resident was driving erratically, making threats, yelling racist slurs and waving a baseball bat at passersby on Lighthouse Avenue shortly before noon today.
Also per that press release, the same driver of a Chrysler Pacifica van threw said baseball bat at a passing vehicle, yelled more racist slurs, threw a beer can at another vehicle and threatened other passersby with a shovel. The calls to PGPD came in rapid succession, and officers conducted what's called a high-risk traffic stop of the van on Lighthouse near 19th Street. While Ensor is described in the press release as initially "reluctant to comply"—despite the fact that officers had less-than-lethal weapons and firearms trained on him—he eventually surrendered.
Ensor has been charged with driving under the influence, hate crimes of race or ethnicity, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm in a threatening manner, having an open container in his vehicle, and being a person on bail using a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime. He's currently being held at Monterey County Jail; the record of his arrest doesn't show a bail amount has yet been set.
Ensor, according to his LinkedIn page, has worked in pharmaceutical sales and is currently owner of a carpet cleaning and restoration business.
Per the press release, PGPD Chief Cathy Madalone said, "Pacific Grove Police Department does not tolerate hate crimes and takes these incidents extremely seriously."
