Saturday, June 6, was already a day of heightened tension and grief for Monterey police officers. They were among the many agencies from nearby regions that received a call around 3:10pm to respond to Ben Lomond, in Santa Cruz County, to support the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Department as deputies were ambushed while responding to a suspicious vehicle.
The situation in Ben Lomond began with a call around 1:30pm reporting a suspicious van parked in a turnout off Highway 9, with guns and bomb-making materials reportedly visible inside.
When deputies arrived, they saw the van leaving. They followed it to a nearby home, and when they began investigating the scene, faced gunfire and multiple explosions, according to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was shot and killed. A colleague of his was either shot or hit with shrapnel from a bomb, and then struck by the car the suspect was driving as he fled the scene; that second person remains hospitalized for treatment of his injuries. In addition, a California Highway Patrol Officer was shot in the hand. Officers also received reports of armed carjackings during the afternoon.
Some Monterey police officers who assisted with the Santa Cruz County investigation were on duty through the night, until 9am this morning. With that as the backdrop of an already tense day, Monterey PD received a call at 8:26pm on Saturday night reporting gunshots on the 200 block of Monroe Street, just a few blocks above downtown.
They found 31-year-old Patrick Evans firing a pistol in the air. According to a statement from Monterey PD, Evans refused to obey officers' commands, and twice charged toward officers, mimicking holding a gun. Police used a Taser to subdue Evans, who was detained and booked in Monterey County Jail on charges of assault, negligent discharge of a firearm, child endangerment, and resisting a peace officer.
Just after Evans was taken into custody, at 9:16pm, Monterey officers were dispatched to another call of gunfire a few blocks away, at the Monterey Transit Plaza downtown, to a report of a man firing a gun into the air.
No suspect or firearm in that second case has been located, and Monterey police continue investigating. (They encourage anyone with knowledge of the situation to call their tip line at 831-646-3840.)
"We know these incidents create anxiety for all of our communities." according to a statement from Monterey PD. "It is important to point out that none of the gun related crimes are related to one another."
In a press conference on Saturday night, viewable on video, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart spoke about the ongoing investigation and Gutzwiller's death.
"In my 32-year career, this is the worst day I ever experienced," Hart said.
"In this era that we're in, you think about what you want to see in a police officer—compassion, caring, someone who truly wants to help people—that's what Damon was."
Gutzwiller was 38, and is survived by a young child and his wife, who is expecting another child.
The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI, continues investigating. A suspect, Steven Carillo, was arrested. In the course of his arrest, he was shot and is in a hospital being treated for injuries; he is expected to survive. Once released from medical care, he will be arrested and booked on charges of murder, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to other charges.
At 2:26pm today, Sunday, June 7, the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office will hold a vigil in Gutzwiller's memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.