A 61-year-old Carmel woman was violently assaulted in her driveway around 7am on Monday, May 4, Carmel Police Chief Paul Tomasi reported on Tuesday. The woman is recovering from her injuries.
Tomasi said in a video statement he believes the department is close to finding a suspect after 24 hours of investigation.
It's an unusual case for Carmel which normally sees nonviolent property crimes and DUIs in the small town of less than 4,000 people.
Tomasi said in a YouTube video the woman was treated by paramedics and taken to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. His department is investigating the attack as a sexual assault and attempted murder based on her injuries.
Witnesses told police that they saw a man leaving the scene in a Nissan sedan.
“We are actively pursuing leads in this and we are confident there is no further threat to our community based on what we know,” Tomasi said in the video, part of a weekly series that Carmel has been releasing featuring various city officials since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He appeared with City Administrator Chip Rerig who assured Carmelites, “Please don’t worry. It looks like a crime in isolation.”
Both men commended witnesses at the scene for helping the investigation get off to a solid start.
“Witnesses on scene provided us with critical information that has led to us having very good investigative leads,” Tomasi said.
Carmel Police have something else in their investigative tool box, Rerig said: cameras installed by the city within the last year that photograph every license plate that comes into and leaves the 1-square-mile town's limited entrances and exits.
“If people come to our village to conduct real property or interpersonal crime we will catch you,” Rerig said.“We will catch them, we will find them, we will put them in jail and prosecute them to the fullest extent possible using our judicial system.”
