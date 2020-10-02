On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office announced they had arrested one of their own after conducting an investigation about an alleged sexual assault.
Twenty-seven-year-old Johnny Joel Mallobox Jr., of Monterey, was booked into the Monterey County Jail on Sept. 30 on charges of forced oral copulation, kidnapping and sexual battery and was being held on $200,000 bail, according to Monterey County Jail records.
The Sheriff's Office reports the alleged incident happened in mid-April, when Mallobox was a recruit attending the police academy but not yet an employee. The assault wasn’t reported until late July.
After conducting an interview with Mallobox and further investigating, he was terminated and arrested.
“The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office takes our oath seriously to protect all people in our communities, even if it means we have to arrest one of our own,” the announcement reads.
"Fortunately, we were able to terminate the employment with this individual before he could interact with the public in an official capacity."
The investigation remains open and sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information about Mallobox or other potential victims to call Detective Rosy Silva at 831-755-3818 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.