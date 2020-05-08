A 21-year-old Salinas man suspected of attacking a 61-year-old Carmel woman on May 4 surrendered himself to the Salinas Police Department on Thursday, May 7, the Carmel Police Department has announced.
The suspect, Isaac Jesus Garcia, turned himself in around 4pm Thursday, after Carmel detectives worked with family members throughout the week to assist Garcia in turning himself in, according to a press release.
He is being held at the Monterey County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to rape and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. There was no information available on when Garcia will be arraigned.
The woman was attacked just before 7am on Monday as she was loading items into her vehicle, according to police. A man approached her and told her to be quiet then began striking her with his fists and a handgun, knocking her to the ground. He allegedly told her he was going to kill her.
Witnesses at the scene provided Carmel Police officers with a description of the suspect and the vehicle. Minutes later police retrieved video footage of the suspect vehicle and license number from the city's license plate camera located on Rio Road.
Carmel Police were able to locate the vehicle later on Amarillo Street in Salinas. On Tuesday evening they obtained multiple search warrants for a residence on that street, served by the Salinas SWAT team and Carmel Police officers.
Less than 48 hours after the attack, the investigation narrowed the search down to a single suspect.
In addition to Salinas Police, Carmel Police were assisted by the Monterey County Sheriff's Department and the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.