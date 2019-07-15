Two Monterey Peninsula men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Tremain Calloway in Seaside two months ago.
On May 21, Calloway, a 32-year-old father of two, was driving north on Yosemite Avenue near the Del Monte Manor apartment complex when he was shot. He then drove his car through a nearby fence and crashed into an embankment in the church parking lot. He died a short time later.
According to a press release from the Peninsula Regional Violence and Narcotics Team (PRVNT), 19-year-old Carlmari Burgos of Seaside and 21-year-old Nakeshlon Wills of Marina were arrested on July 11 in Gilroy and charged with the murder. The two men are also alleged to be members of the Crip street gang.
Burgos and Wills were booked into Monterey County Jail and charged with murder and criminal gang conspiracy. Their bail was set at $3 million each.
