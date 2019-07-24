Maybe he was bored. Or maybe tagging along with his parent who works for the Carmel Bach Festival wasn't his idea of a fun activity during summer vacation.
Whatever the motivation, on July 19, a 10-year-old boy sent a bomb threat against the Sunset Center via a spoof mobile number on his cell phone, according to a statement released July 22 by the Carmel Police Department.
The bomb threat, which at the time appeared to be generated by an anonymous outside phone number, resulted in an hours-long evacuation of the neighborhood and bomb squad search. The Sunset Center was cleared as safe and reopened within hours, in time for an evening Bach Festival concert.
The boy told police he thought it would be funny, but after several law enforcement and fire agencies converged on the theater, he became frightened. Eventually he admitted to the hoax. The boy's mother later called the police department to apologize.
Due to the boy's age, no criminal charges are being pursued, says Carmel Police Cmdr. Luke Powell.
The department will also not pursue a civil law suit or monetary compensation for the cost of the law enforcement response and investigation, Powell says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.