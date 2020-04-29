Monterey County Sheriff's investigators are at the Monterey Regional Waste Management District facility for a second day, sifting through tons of recycling and trying to determine who dumped the body of an infant girl there, and why.
The Monterey County coroner is performing an autopsy today, April 29, to try to determine how the baby died. The sheriff's office received a report at about 1:30pm on April 28 that a worker at the Materials Recovery Facility in Marina had discovered the infant's body on the recycling sort line; the MRF is where residential and commercial recyclables from the Monterey Peninsula are sorted.
"We sent a patrol out on receiving the call and our detectives have been there since," says Sheriff's Capt. John Thornburg. "We recovered the body, an autopsy is going on as we speak and we are at the very early stages of what's going to be a very complicated investigation."
He was unable to give an approximate age for the infant.
District General Manager Tim Flanagan, in a written statement, said that grief counselors are being made available to employees as they return to work, and that continued counseling will be made available through the district's Employer Assistance Program as a part of standard employee benefits to provide emotional support to affected employees.
"We are beside ourselves with the news of this discovery," Flanagan stated. "Our hearts go out to this young soul and are sympathies are with the family."
At the regular Wednesday press conference in the city of Salinas, a reporter asked Mayor Joe Gunter, a former Salinas Police homicide detective, for his thoughts about the case.
"It's a horrible tragedy," he said, "and I'm hoping they can figure out who the child is, who it belonged to, how it got there, cause of death.
"I'm hoping it wasn't caused by people being locked up in the house and someone not being able to control themselves and they can track down who is responsible for such a horrible tragedy," Gunter said.
And having worked child deaths, he said, "There's nothing worse."
