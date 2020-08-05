On July 1, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital posted an unusual notice on its website. "Notice to patients and employees: Certain SVMHS email accounts were affected by a security incident," the first line read.
As the notice explained, SVMHS determined that on April 30, an email account belonging to an employee had been compromised. Then on May 7 and June 5, if was further determined that the email accounts of a contractor and three other employees had been compromised as well, by someone using Outlook Web Access, the hospital system's browser-based email.
The hospital's notice stated, certain emails containing personal information—including names, hospital account numbers, medical recording numbers and information such as service location and attending physician's information—was present in one of the inboxes.
"We also have no evidence at this time that the unauthorized person(s) viewed, retrieved or copied any medical or personal information," the hospital states. "Nonetheless, as a precaution, SVMHS has sent letters by mail to patients and employees whose personal information may have been in the compromised inboxes."
Two of the recipients of the letters filed a class-action suit in Monterey County Superior Court on July 20, alleging the hospital failed to follow reasonable data security procedures and leaving patients information open to hacking. The plaintiffs, identified in the suit as J.P. and S.P., are seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
The case will have its first court hearing on Nov. 24 at the Monterey courthouse.
