Monterey County Regional Fire crews are on the scene of a roadside fire off of Carmel Valley Road.
According to the agency's Twitter feed, the fire near the 32000 block of Carmel Valley Road is traveling uphill and efforts aimed at protecting nearby structures are underway.
Also en route are Cal Fire wildland resources. There was a report the fire was sparked by a possible downed power line but that has not been confirmed.
As of 5:04pm, Monterey County Regional Fire reported 1.5 acres had burned and while structures remain threatened, none have been damaged. A power line is down across East Carmel Valley Road and both lanes of the road are now closed.
This story will be updated.
