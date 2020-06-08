Monterey County got the go-ahead from Health Officer Edward Moreno to reopen—or widen the opening—of more businesses including restaurants, hotels, campgrounds, wineries and bars, gyms, zoos and museums beginning Friday, June 12.
His decision came on June 7, two days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state was moving further along the timeline of stage 2 of his plan to reopen the state as the Covid-19 pandemic progresses.
Each county must weigh certain risk factors for resurgence of the disease in order to approve reopening. Moreno found that the county has not exceeded the threshold for maintaining surge capacity at hospitals, according to a press release.
The county also continues to be able to test residents, isolate those with Covid-19, trace close contacts and support those in quarantine.
“Thanks to countywide efforts to socially distance, cover faces, wash hands, clean and sterilize surfaces and stay at home as much as possible, we continue to slow the spread of Covid-19,” Moreno said in the release. “We are still in the middle of a pandemic and must continue to work together to protect our families, friends and fellow residents.”
More businesses could open and activities allowed in the future depending on how well businesses implement guidelines for protecting employees and customers and people practice social distancing and other preventative measures, like following the county's ongoing facial covering order.
