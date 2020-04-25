Beer and cider sales are up 20 percent across the country during this extended coronavirus lockdown, which makes sense considering that drinking is one of the few options for fun right now. But while the big corporate brands are doing well, many craft brewers appear to be struggling, according to a survey by the Brewers Association. That’s because craft brewers typically sell to bars, restaurants or their tasting rooms, rather than at grocery and liquor stores.
Luckily for Monterey County, there are plenty of ways to buy local beer from award-winning brewers in our backyard. Here’s your guide on how to get beer during shelter-in-place either through a to-go order or by delivery. Cheers!
Alvarado Street Brewery
The Monterey restaurant is closed but the Salinas location is open for deliveries or drive-thru pick up from 12pm to 5pm on Monday through Friday. To place an order online visit this website.
Dust Bowl Brewing Company
This new arrival to the local beer scene is offering curbside pick up from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday through Sunday. Here’s their tap list. To place an order call (831) 641-7002.
Carmel Craft Brewing Company
The taproom at the Barnyard shopping center is open for to-go orders or deliveries from 3pm to 7pm on Monday through Saturday. To place visit an order visit this website.
Other Brother Beer
The Seaside brewery is offering delivery only, which is available from 1:30pm to 4pm on Tuesday through Saturday. Here’s the website to place to an order.
Fieldwork Brewing Company
This NorCal brewing company with a beer garden in Monterey is offering Crowler delivery and curbside pick up. You place an order online here and then call (831) 324-0658 when you have arrived to pick up your order.
Post No Bills Craft Beer House
This Sand City taproom is filling growlers from 3pm to 6pm daily. Here’s their tap list.
English Ales Brewery
Marina’s resident brewmasters are offering curbside pick up but you kind of have to check their Instagram to make sure because the days and hours are limited.
