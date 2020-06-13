Shortly after they were forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Monterey County schools started offering grab-and-go meals for children in the county facing food insecurity.
For the summer break between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years, a number of the county's schools will be continuing meal programs, although some specifics to locations and hours may change.
Students will be provided for anyone under the age of 18 and meals cannot be consumed on site.
If students or families have specific questions about plans they should call their district office.
For more school-related updates visit the Monterey County Office of Education webpage at: https://www.montereycoe.org/resources/alerts/coronavirus/nutrition/
Alisal Union School District
To be determined.
Carmel Unified School District
The National School Lunch and Breakfast Program at Carmel Unified School District will continue to serve take out meals to students through June 30, regardless of what school they attend. No paperwork is required.
Meals will be delivered on Mondays, with meals for two days, and again on Wednesday with meals for three days.
Meal sites/times are as follows:
Carmel Middle School from 11:20am-12:10pm.
Highway 1/Palo Colorado from 11:30-11:45am.
Ventana Hwy 1 Pull-out from 12:15-12:45pm.
Post Ranch Pond (Turnout on the left side of the pond) from 12:50-1:10pm
Tularcitos Elementary School from 11:30am-noon.
Chualar Union School District
To be determined.
Gonzales Unified School District
From June 15th through July 28th, breakfast and lunch will be available at La Gloria Elementary (220 Elko St., Gonzales) on Monday and Tuesday from 8:00am-noon. Monday distribution will be for one day only; Tuesday distribution will provide meals for the remainder of the week.
Delivery Locations
Corda Camp at 9:00am
Camp 21 at 9:00am
River Road at 9:15am
Fat City/Iverson Road at 9:20am
Fanoe Apartments at 9:25am
CHISPA Apartments at 9:45am
Greenfield Union School District
Greenfield will be operating a Summer Meal Program Mondays and Wednesdays from June 8th through July 31st. Meals are distributed on those two days between 8:30-10:30 am at Arroyo Seco Academy and Cesar Chavez Elementary
King City Union School District
To be determined.
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District
Meals will be available from June 8th through July 24th (except July 3rd) from 10am-noon, Monday through Friday at the following sites:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School of the Arts
La Mesa Elementary (from 10:30am-12:30pm)
Marshall Elementary
Marina Vista Elementary
Los Arboles Middle
Seaside High
North Monterey County Unified School District
Every Monday families will be provided with 7 days of meals for each child (7 breakfasts and 7 lunches) with special directions for proper storage and preparation of meals at home.
The drive-thru/walk up will be available between 11am-1pm at NMC High School, Prunedale Elementary or Castroville Elementary.
In addition, there will be extended hours from 5-7pm at NMC High School and a Supper Meal program will be every Tuesday - Friday from 5-7pm. Click here for more information.
Pacific Grove Unified School District
In July, PGUSD will provide a limited number of “lunch vouchers” for students in need. In partnership with local restaurants such as Bagel Kitchen, Michael’s Taqueria, and Mountain Mike’s, the voucher may be used to redeem a free lunch meal at any one of the participating restaurants, each weekday in July.
If you would like to apply for the vouchers, please fill out this form or email Stephanie Lip, Nutrition Director, at slip@pgusd.org and include the following information:
- Name of PGUSD child or children you would like the voucher(s) for.
- Address to mail the vouchers to.
Salinas City Elementary School District
Salinas City Elementary School District will now be serving meals, Monday through Thursday (Thursday's meal pickup will have an addition meal for Friday), at Boronda Meadows Elementary, Los Padres Elementary and El Gabilan Elementary from 11:30am-1pm to any child(ren), ages 1 to 18 (including any siblings, regardless of which school/district they attend).
Salinas Union High School District
To be determined.
San Ardo Union School District
San Ardo will be providing grab-and-go breakfast and lunches June 11 through August 5, Monday through Friday from 9am-noon.
San Lucas Union School District
To be determined.
Santa Rita Union School District
To be determined.
Soledad Unified School District
Soledad Unified School District will be continuing it's Grab-N-Go meal service at San Vicente and Jack Francioni elementary schools as well as Soledad High School. Meals are served from 11am-1pm. and will be available through June 30, 2020.
South Monterey County Joint Union High School District
Summer meal program will run June 8th through July 24th, from 8:30am-noon, Monday through Friday at King City High School and Greenfield High School.
