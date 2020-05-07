Being treated to a hearty brunch and mimosas or bloody marys at your favorite spot with your family is like a rite of passage for moms on Mother’s Day. Since families can’t wine and dine their moms in restaurants this year due to Covid-19, many local restaurants are offering takeout specials for the wonderful woman in your life.
Here is a list of some of the Mother’s Day specials available this weekend:
Baker’s Bacon is hosting a drive-thru on Friday, May 8, at its Marina location (455 Reservation Road). Two boxes are available for pre-order: One for $58 including 24 ounces of lobster ravioli and another for $49 including two 12 ounce thick-sliced Baker’s Bacon, both include other goodies that make a full meal. To pre-order, call 250-0606 or email allison@bakersbacon.com.
Rosine’s in Monterey is offering a special Mother’s Day Brunch menu from 9am to 2pm in addition to their regular menu (offered 11am-7pm). The special brunch menu includes special Benedicts, omelettes and pancakes and is available on the restaurant's Facebook. To place your order for pickup call 375-1400 or use their online ordering link. Email any questions to info@rosinesmonterey.com. 434 Alvarado Street, Monterey.
The Sardine Factory has a discounted three-course prix fixe for $55 per person. Some of the items offered include short rib ravioli, USDA prime petite filet mignon and grilled prawns, and classic citrus crème caramel. View the full menu online here. Advanced orders are being accepted now, same-day orders will be accepted from 9am-12pm on Sunday, May 10. Call 373-3775. Specify a pickup time between 12-6pm. 701 Wave Street, Monterey.
Fishwife at Asilomar has takeout for four with champagne for mom for $195 and single three-course meals for $50 available Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10 from 11:30am-8pm. The meal for four includes soup or salad, a pasta tray (Portofino or Alfredo primavera with chicken), salmon with mashed potatoes, veggies and mango salsa, and your choice of key lime pie, chocolate torte or banana cream cake for dessert. For the single three-course meal you have a choice of salmon, prawns Belize or Portofino pasta for your entree. This weekend, 10 percent of sales will go to the Food Bank of Monterey County. Call 375-7107 to place an order. 1996½ Sunset Avenue, Pacific Grove.
Estéban Restaurant will have Mother’s Day brunch and dinner available for curbside pickup on Sunday. Brunch will run from 9am-1pm and dinner from 2-8pm (they are also offering their regular curbside dinner menu from 2-8pm). The $60 brunch with bagels, an artisanal cheese board and quiche among other items serves two and the four-course Mother’s Day dinner with chilled poached prawns and salmon wellington is $65 per person. Orders made after 10am Saturday, May 9 will be based on availability only. Call 324-6773. 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey.
La Bicyclette opened for to-go service on Thursday, May 7 and will be open May 7-10 for Mother’s Day weekend from 3-7pm. Their limited menu is available online here. Order by phone 622-9899 or by walk-up. Dolores and 7th Avenue, Carmel.
Basil is making Mother’s Day special by offering a menu with 25 percent off lunch and dinner menu items, a $40 prix fixe menu and 50 percent off special wines. Visit their website to see what’s being offered. To place an order call 626-8266 or email info@basilcarmel.com. San Carlos between Ocean Avenue and 7th Avenue, Carmel.
Osteria Al Mare is offering 20 percent off when you order online and use the discount code “tutti insieme”, Mother’s Day and every day. Food is available to be ordered for pickup on Sunday from 12pm-7:30pm. Call 920-2738. 32 Cannery Row, Monterey.
Get your mom a nice wine from Scheid Vineyards to go with her special Mother’s Day meal. Scheid Vineyards is offering free local delivery just call 626-9463 (Carmel location) or 386-0316 (Greenfield location) to place an order.
It’s salmon season and you can pick up some local Monterey Bay salmon during Mezzaluna’s Mother’s Day special. In addition to a salmon pasta dish, Mezzaluna is offering a dinner and dessert for four for $30. Visit their website to see a full list of food, wine and cocktails available. Curbside pickup will be available from 5-8pm. Orders can be made at 4pm. Call 372-5325 to place an order. Dolores Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue. Carmel.
Poppy Hall in Pacific Grove is offering $10 bottles of CAVA during their Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday from 11am-2pm. Brunch will include brisket hash, western risotto and smoked salmon and potato latkes. Place your order online. 204-9990. 589 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove.
