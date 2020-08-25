The River, Dolan and Carmel fires infused the air with toxic contaminants making it risky for nearly all Monterey County residents and tourists alike to get out out of of their homes for fresh air. A slew of park closures followed that including all state parks in Big Sur and Fort Ord National Monument, which is managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
However, a few days of cooler, calmer weather and further containment of wildfires has cleared the air enough that the BLM announced the reopening of Fort Ord National Monument on Tuesday, Aug. 25. All 7,000 acres and 85 miles of trails are now open to the public.
Before approving the reopening, BLM consulted with Cal Fire which is managing the nearby River Fire. Cal Fire gave the all clear after evacuation orders were lifted for areas near the edge of the monument.
For a current air quality map, visit the Monterey Bay Air Resources District's map.
For up to date maps of evacuation orders, warnings and lifts visit the county's Office of Emergency Services.
