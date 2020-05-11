Nearly two months after California's Supreme Court chief justice suspended jury trials for 60 days in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Monterey Superior Court will resume jury trials the week of June 1.
In a press release, Court Executive Officer and Jury Commissioner Chris Ruhl says the court is implementing an array of measures aimed at keeping everyone involved in jury trials (including potential jurors themselves) safe. Fewer potential jurors will be summoned to court, social distancing will be maintained throughout proceedings and face masks or other coverings will be required for anyone who comes to the courthouse.
Also, fewer trials will be in session at any time to reduce the number of people in the courthouse.
Potential jurors who have health concerns related to Covid-19 will be allowed to defer their service to a future date. Because juries will need to be spaced out throughout courtrooms to ensure social distancing, the public may be precluded from attending jury trials in person. Call-in lines have been created for each courtroom so members of the public can call in and listen to jury trials and other matters that are normally open to the public.
For more information, visit the court's website at monterey.courts.ca.gov.
