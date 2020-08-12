Being a first-generation low-income college student has a unique set of challenges. Where continuing generation students may have the support of parents who know how to navigate the college systems, first generation-students do not have that privilege.
Local first-generation students have a place to turn for support, however. CSU Monterey Bay, Hartnell and Monterey Peninsula College all offer TRIO Student Support Services, a federal program meant to empower those students with counseling services, academic advising, career guidance, financial aid help and more.
On Aug. 12, MPC announced that they are receiving more than $1.75 million over a five year period from a competitive grant. U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) delivered the good news, straight from the Department of Education. MPC will be allocated $351,069 every year beginning Sept. 1.
The MPC TRIO program helps around 200 students each year graduate or transfer to a four-year college and according to TRIO Program Director Grace O. Anongchanya they have been "extremely successful." In a statement she reported that their program's low-income first generation students graduate and transfer at higher rates that non-TRIO participants and that 92 percent of participants have good academic standing.
A 2018 study by the U.S. Education Department's National Center for Education Statistics shows that only 26 percent of those who enroll in public universities are first-generation students. By some estimates the drop-out rate for first-generation students are as high as 33 percent, compared to just 13 percent among continuing generation students.
“MPC’s TRIO SSS Program has been successfully supporting first-generation college students and those from limited income backgrounds since 1980. We are so proud of our TRIO team and students for everything they have accomplished to this point," MPC Interim Superintendent David Martin stated. "This new grant award is further proof of their dedication, commitment and success.”
