Monterey County saw today, June 12, its second-biggest spike ever in new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
New test results revealed 51 new cases, a 6.3-percent increase, bringing the local total to 865. The largest spike occurred on June 6 when 63 new cases were reported.
Among the 51 new cases, 42 patients are Latino, seven are still being determined and two are listed as "other," meaning not white or Latino, the two largest demographic groups in Monterey County.
Geographically, the cases appeared mostly in Salinas and South County. Zip code 93905, encompassing East Salinas saw the highest total out of any zip code. Greenfield’s zip code 93927 saw the second-highest count.
Thirteen of the 51 cases were in agricultural workers, 25 are still being traced, and the rest are distributed among various professions.
To view the data for yourself, visit Monterey County’s revamped and comprehensive dashboard here.
The increase if dramatic but it was also anticipated by local health officials, who have warned that ramped up testing would mean more positive results and that the reopening of the local economy would likely help the coronavirus to spread.
