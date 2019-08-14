Car Week spectators might want to double check that they've applied their sunscreen and packed a hat before they head of to the myriad of car-related events, because the next couple of days will be scorchers.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Monterey County Office of Emergency Services announced a heat advisory that would take affect until 8pm on Thursday, Aug. 15. Using information from the National Weather Service in San Francisco, the Office of Emergency Services expects temperatures to range from 95 to 107 degrees.
For North County, Salinas and most of the Peninsula the weather should translate into warm sunny days. But residents in the southern end of Salinas Valley, Los Padres National Forest, Santa Lucia Mountains and the general interior of Monterey County should take precautions.
Sensitive populations like seniors, children and those working outside, should drink plenty of fluids, seek shade and air conditioning, and if possible stay out of the sun.
