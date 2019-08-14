Lettuce harvest (copy)

Those who work outside where the heat advisory is in effect, from now until 8pm on Thursday, should take extra precaution and wear hats, sunscreen and drink plenty of water. 

 Nic Coury

Car Week spectators might want to double check that they've applied their sunscreen and packed a hat before they head of to the myriad of car-related events, because the next couple of days will be scorchers. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Monterey County Office of Emergency Services announced a heat advisory that would take affect until 8pm on Thursday, Aug. 15. Using information from the National Weather Service in San Francisco, the Office of Emergency Services expects temperatures to range from 95 to 107 degrees.

For North County, Salinas and most of the Peninsula the weather should translate into warm sunny days. But residents in the southern end of Salinas Valley, Los Padres National Forest, Santa Lucia Mountains and the general interior of Monterey County should take precautions. 

Sensitive populations like seniors, children and those working outside, should drink plenty of fluids, seek shade and air conditioning, and if possible stay out of the sun. 

 MONTEREY COUNTY WEEKLY CLASSIFIEDS

Need that appliance fixed?  Lawn overgrown? Find all that and more in the Monterey County Weekly  Service Directory, click here.

Time for a haircut? Need a massage? Find all that and more in the Back Cover, click here.

Tags

Marielle Argueza is a staff writer and calendar editor for the Weekly. She covers education, immigration and culture. Additionally, she covers the areas of Marina and South County. She occasionally writes about food and runs the internship program.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.