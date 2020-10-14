The accidental poisoning of 13 people, including seven children, in Salinas during a 2018 pesticide fumigation of a strawberry field has resulted in the "largest fine ever" issued by the Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner.
TriCal, a pest control company, was fined the $62,400 over a botched soil fumigation job on behalf of the strawberry grower Ramirez Jr. Berry Farms, which is facing a lesser of a fine of $26,200.
The companies can either pay fines or challenge them through a hearing and appeal process that can reach the state Department of Pesticide Regulation. TriCal did not return a request for comment and Ramirez Jr. Berry Farms declined to comment.
The incident took place on the morning of Oct. 22, 2018, at a 16-acre field where the grower intended to plant strawberries. To prepare for planting, the grower hired TriCal to fumigate the soil, which was covered by a plastic film for protection. In order to fumigate without the escape of noxious gas, the soil must be sufficiently dry. In this case, however, too much water had accumulated and it was pooling in the field's furrows, according to the investigation that led to the fine.
“The soil will hold the fumigant down and so will the film. But the water works almost like a chimney and the gas escapes,” Agricultural Commissioner Henry Gonzales says.
The farmworkers attempted to dig up dirt to soak up the water and block the leakage of gas, but there was too much water, according to Gonzales.
“The best decision would have been to wait for the water to dry,” Gonzales says.
But the fumigators didn’t wait, and the gas from the Tri-Form 80 EC fumigant escaped, wafting into the nearby neighborhood.
The exposure caused 13 residents, including seven children, to experience symptoms like eye, nose and throat irritation paired with coughing. Two of them sought medical care.
A subsequent investigation found several violations of California law, according to an Oct. 13 announcement by Gonzales’ office.
The announcement pointed to another recent case, in which a fine of $33,000 was issued against strawberry grower Reiter Rodriguez. Six employees had experienced symptoms such as headaches and nausea from pesticide exposure in 2018.
“We have the most robust pesticide enforcement program in the nation, but it only works if all the laws and regulations are followed,” Gonzales said in a statement. “Strong enforcement of the laws and regulations help to protect the health and wellbeing of workers, children, and other Monterey County residents.”
