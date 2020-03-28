With the announcement on March 28 of two new Covid-19 cases for a total of 34, the Monterey County Health Department also provided the first breakdown of cases by gender, age and region within the county.
Of the 34 positive tests, 23 are women and 11 are men. In percentages, it’s 68 to 32.
Twenty-one cases are people between the ages of 0-49. According to a note from the Health Department, individuals aged 0-49 were grouped together because of the small number of cases. Breaking the data down any further, the note says, would have violated confidentiality protocols and jeopardized the privacy of those who are ill.
Eight individuals confirmed to have Covid-19 are aged 50-64, and the remaining 5 are 65 or older.
Nine cases are linked to the Monterey Peninsula and Big Sur areas and 19 cases to the Salinas area. North County and South County have six cases among them.
Of the 34 local cases, 10 are people who were infected while traveling; 10 are people who were infected through contact with other known cases; six are considered community transmissions because no source of infection can be determined; and eight are under investigation.
The new data is available here.
