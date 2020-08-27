Ready for some good news?
All evacuation and warning zones in the Carmel and River fires have been officially re-opened, meaning residents who were forced to evacuate and either head to a shelter, or hotel or bunk down with friends or family have been allowed to return to their homes.
Monterey County announced that news this afternoon. In the Carmel Fire, it means residents in Zones 2, 3, 4, 6, 7A and 8AA can return home. For the River Fire, it means residents in zones 13 and 14 are allowed back in.
"Please use caution in these areas and obey all traffic control signals. Fire crews and utility companies will be remaining in the area in an effort to mitigate any remaining fire concerns, restore utilities and bolster infrastructure," the county states in a press release.
Residents can access comfort kits, personal protective equipment and bottled water at three Commodity Points of Distribution at Greenfield Memorial Hall, 615 El Camino Real, Greenfield; Carmel Valley Village (near the Chevron Station); and at the intersection of Tassajara and Carmel Valley Roads. Those distribution points will be open from 8am to 4pm, through Friday, Aug. 28.
Some homes may be without water and water systems may have lost pressure; the county advises homeowners to make sure their water systems aren't contaminated with coliform bacteria.
