As Car Week officially kicks off on Aug. 9, there are probably two main types of people around the Monterey Peninsula about now: Car enthusiasts who are as excited as a kid on Christmas morning and weary residents who are dreading incoming traffic, road closures and throngs of visitors.
Monterey County officials have both groups covered with a big trunkload of online info. The day before the first official Car Week event—the kick-off sponsored by WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Alvarado Street in downtown Monterey—the county announced an interactive map listing events day-by-day.
It’s a handy reference guide for those seeking out which events to attend—and those who want to know which areas to avoid altogether at certain times.
There are tabs running across the top of the web page for each day of Car Week, Aug. 9-18. Events for each specific day are listed, and clicking on either the event to the right of the page or the marker on the map to the left takes users to detailed information, including times, address, cost, if any, and, in some cases, the cars on display. (There are also links to websites with even more information.)
At the top left corner of the page is a link to an updated listing of all traffic advisories and road closures in the entire county.
The Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau also created its own interactive map of Car Week events and other info about traffic, events and shuttles, available on the MCCVB website.
The Aug. 15-22 Car Week edition of the Weekly will have a selection of stories and photos about the culminating weekend, both in print and online. Many events are already listen online at montereycountyweekly.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.