The state of California is on the verge of escalating its response to the climate crisis, and one of the officials taking the lead is Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister. He announced on Sept. 24 that he would fight for a statewide ban on fracking when the next legislative session opens in December.
Rivas’ announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference in which he threw his weight behind the push to end the controversial oil extraction method, saying the practice should be phased out by 2024. In that same conference, Newsom also unveiled an executive order that will require all new cars sold in the state to be electric or otherwise emission-free by 2035.
“Fracking is one of the most toxic and environmentally damaging forms of fossil fuel extraction,” Rivas said in a statement. “If we’re going to solve our climate crisis, we cannot afford to kick the can down the road on this critical issue.”
Rivas is partnering with State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Assemblymember Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, on the fracking bill, with the details expected over the next few months.
Before he became a state assemblymember, Rivas supported a voter-approved ban on fracking in San Benito County while serving on the local Board of Supervisors.
In Monterey County, there’s is only conventional drilling, which is concentrated in the San Ardo area. Hydraulic fracking—at least on private land rather than federal land—is prohibited under Measure Z, a ballot initiative approved by local voters in 2016.
