The fast-changing Covid-19 restrictions on what can and can't be open are changing again. The state is still in stage 2 (out of four stages until total reopening), which means reopening of relatively low-risk sectors—such as construction and restaurants doing takeout only—is allowed in all California counties.
Monterey County applied to the California Department of Public Health for a variance and was granted that variance, meaning we've moved forward on a faster timeline into stage 2.5, and restaurants (for dine-in), childcare providers, and salons and barbershops are allowed to reopen—as long as they have protocols in place to minimize the spread of Covid-19.
Today, June 5, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the next phase of reopening—let's call it stage 2.75—will take effect on Friday, June 12 for counties that meet certain health indicators and criteria. It's not automatic for every county.
The new lifting of restrictions would allow gyms; bars and wine tasting rooms; zoos and museums; and hotels, short-term rentals, campgrounds and outdoor recreation sites to reopen next week.
Each business would have to implement social distance and sanitizing protocols to open; industry-specific guidelines are viewable on the state's Covid-19 website.
Even for counties like Monterey that have already moved into stage 2.5, moving to reopen these additional sectors requires meeting epidemiological criteria to show the virus is under control and there are sufficient hospital beds and personal protective equipment for healthcare systems to handle a potential spike in cases.
In a statement issued Friday afternoon, County Health Officer Edward Moreno said he doesn't yet know if Monterey County is headed toward this next stage of reopening.
"Prior to opening the sectors, Monterey County must review local indicators such as number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population and rate of positive tests, as well as the degree of local preparedness to support a health care surge, to protect vulnerable populations, to test for Covid-19 and to conduct rapid case investigation and contact tracing," Moreno said. "The County Health Officer must then determine if current indicators support implementation of the new guidance and opening of the sectors."
Should Moreno approve Monterey County for reopening hotels and other lodging, that will be a relief to the county's tourism industry, second only to agriculture.
Since the beginning of the stay-at-home order, hotels, motels and short-term rentals have been allowed to continue operating for purposes of lodging essential workers or people who need to isolate themselves due to exposure to Covid-19 but cannot do so where they live.
While reopening to overnight guests will help smaller inns and motels, large hotels will still struggle since they will not be allowed to open up conference and banquet spaces due to the prohibition on large gatherings.
Monterey County's shelter-in-place order 3.0 and face covering requirement remain in effect.
