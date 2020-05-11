"IGNORE IT!"
That's the all-caps, bold warning from the Monterey County Department of Social Services to residents about a scam letter circulating on social media that might scare them thinking they have to be tested for Covid-19 in order to receive public benefits.
Worse, the letter attempts to further frighten benefit clients by stating that children could be put into foster care if a parent becomes ill with the virus.
"State and county departments will NEVER ask about your health status in connection to an application for benefits. Similarly, children cannot be put into foster care just because a parent may be ill," the county's announcement issued on May 11 states.
Using the caps-lock further, the county says of that the claim clients must be tested in order to continue received benefits: "THIS INFORMATION IS FALSE."
While MCDSS did not provide a copy of the letter, other counties in the state have shared an image of the letter on their websites and social media accounts, which was directed to residents in Merced County. It tells people to visit a website to make an appointment for testing in that county and gives a toll free number to call.
Federal and state consumer agencies have been warning for weeks during the pandemic that scammers are using such tactics to trick people into visiting websites and calling phone numbers. From there people are encouraged to give up personal information or pay for non-existent services.
Authorities have been contacted to investigate the source of the fake letter, according to a warning about the letter on the California Department of Social Services. The CDSS is asking for information about its source. Anyone who has an info may contact the department at 916-651-8848 or email piar@dss.ca.gov.
