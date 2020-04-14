It’s actually happening. The economic impact payments—as much as $1,200 per person—have started to arrive in the bank accounts of Americans, including at least one Weekly staffer.
Just because the money is flowing out to alleviate worries from the deadly pandemic doesn’t mean the scammers and fraudsters are sitting by idly. In fact, the U.S. Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service are warning the public to be especially cautious now.
Payments will be issued over the coming days and weeks with many receiving deposits directly into their bank accounts. Other taxpayers, who receive their annual refunds by paper checks, will receive the coronavirus payments in the mail.
“We must all remain alert,” U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson said in a statement. “Scammers will always try to think of creative ways to take your money from you. With the help of an alert public, we can bring them to justice before they can profit from their illegal schemes.”
“[Scammers] will prey on our hopes and fears to steal your money, your personal information, or both,” Kareem Carter, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation, added.
Here are the tips issued by the IRS to help you avoid being scammed:
• The IRS will deposit your check into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return (or, in the alternative, send you a paper check).
• The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do not give out your bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information—even if someone claims it's necessary to get your check. It's a scam.
• If you receive a call, don't engage with scammers or thieves, even if you want to tell them that you know it's a scam, or you think that you can beat them. Just hang up.
• If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal information or clicking on links, delete them. Don't click on any links in those emails.
• Reports are also swirling about bogus checks. If you receive a “check” in the mail now, it’s a fraud—it will take the Treasury a few weeks to mail those out. If you receive a “check” for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires that you verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a fraud.
