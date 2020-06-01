You can now come to Big Sur. Just don’t bring a tent and sleeping bag.
That’s the message from the U.S. Forest Service and California State Parks, the two main agencies that operate trails and campgrounds from the coast to the backcountry.
Starting on June 2, the Forest Service is reopening the coastal trailheads in the Monterey District of the Los Padres National Forest.
These reopenings of federal lands come a few days after state officials announced that day use visitors are now allowed at Andrew Molera and Limekiln state parks. At Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, the Tanbark, Tinhouse and Partington Cove trails were also reopened for hiking.
As for camping, the Forest Service extended the closure of its Bug Sur campgrounds until June 15. That means no overnight stays at Plaskett Creek, Kirk Creek, Bottchers Gap, Ponderosa, Nacimiento, Arroyo Seco, Memorial Park, Escondido, White Oaks, China Camp.
Some road closures were also extended, including South Coast Ridge Road, Los Burros Willow Creek Road, and Plaskett Ridge Road.
Camping at state recreation sites is still not allowed. Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park and Point Sur State Historic Park are entirely shut down. At Julia Pfeiffer Burns, the parking lot, restroom and McWay Falls Overlook Trail are closed.
Fines in the thousands of dollars are waiting for people who are caught in violation. Precautions such as physical distancing are still required and encouraged as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world.
