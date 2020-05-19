It’s been good fishing in Monterey Bay this year but for the past three months local sport fishermen and women have been left high and dry on the docks by shelter-in-place orders.
Boat launches in Monterey, Moss Landing and Santa Cruz remained closed to recreational boaters when the salmon season opened on May 1, because it was not deemed “essential” under the orders that went into place in March. Commercial fishing was allowed to continue.
Recreational boaters and fishermen and women had been putting the pressure on local officials to reopen the boat launches since the orders went into effect. That pressure only intensified when the salmon season opened.
“As far as we’ve heard from commercial fishermen the salmon are surrendering themselves and fishing is very good,” Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar quipped to reporters on May 19, explaining the city was getting lots of inquiries from recreational anglers “just itching to go out more quickly.”
The wait ended for those itching to fish recreationally on Monterey Bay at 5am today, Tuesday, May 19, after the health officers in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties agreed to conditionally allow recreational boating as long as social distancing rules are followed.
The bay’s three harbors—in Monterey, Moss Landing and Santa Cruz—agreed to open at the same time so as to avoid a bottleneck and any one location being overwhelmed by recreational boaters anxious to get back out on the water, Uslar said.
In addition to requiring six-foot distancing and face coverings, the rules include no congregating with people outside of individual households, no lingering at the launch and no campers or RVs in the parking lot. Monterey Harbor is not providing berths for visiting vessels, except for commercial fishing vessels and those seeking refuge, according to a Monterey city press release.
“We are excited to reopen our facilities to recreational boaters, and are confident they will responsibly follow the public health requirements established by the Monterey County Public Health Director Dr. (Edward) Moreno,” said Monterey Harbormaster John Haynes in city's announcement.
“We are glad we can jointly open our harbor services to the public to once again enjoy recreational boating activities while abiding by the guidelines,” said Tommy Razzeca, Moss Landing general manager and harbormaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.