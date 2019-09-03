Cannabis closeup (copy)
Nic Coury

Arthur Bright’s story to law enforcement about the cannabis plants he was growing at his home on Carmel Valley Road stretched the limits of credulity. Maybe because when he got caught last year, he told officials that the 500 plants were for his own medicinal use. 

California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office investigators didn't buy it.

On Aug. 30, Bright, 71, received a three-year felony probation sentence and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail by Monterey County Superior Court Judge Andrew G. Liu, according to a press release from District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni.

Besides growing more than the six plants allowed for personal medicinal use without having registered with the county, Bright’s operations were illegally drawing water from a stream via a gas generator. The stream flows into the Arroyo Seco, which in turn feeds the Salinas River, designated as a critical habitat for steelhead.

Bright had no permission from the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Board, which would have included monitoring the use of fertilizers and pesticides. He also didn't have a Lake or Streambed Alteration Agreement with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The 500 plants came to the attention of authorities after they were discovered via air in June 2018. Three different grows were located after a search warrant was executed on the property.

Keep Informed

  • - Opinionated insiders news
  • - Foodie news
  • - Events calendar
  • - E-edition and comics
Your email is never shared.

Tags

Pam Marino joined the Monterey County Weekly in November 2016. She covers the communities of Carmel, Pacific Grove, Del Rey Oaks, Pebble Beach and North County. She also covers tourism, health, housing and homelessness, business and agriculture.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.